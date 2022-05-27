May 27, 2022

Xbox, acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be completed this year for Nick Baker – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 27, 2022 1 min read

X-Box will completeObsession From Activision Blizzard inside this yearWell-known leaker Nick Baker is convinced of this, who certainly has different thoughts on this than other insiders.

According to the latest news, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is going fast, so it is actually possible that the Redmond House will be able to End the process in 2022although the extent of the same raises some confusion.

Klopril wrote an insider, to which Becker replied that he was instead convinced that would happen. Who would be right?

There is no doubt that a process of this importance is disappearing A thousand unknown and difficultHence the caution expressed not only by Clopril but also by many insiders. Meanwhile, Xbox users are relying on rapid development and have been disappointed by the latest news regarding call of duty modern warfare 2.

For Tom Henderson, the agreement between Sony and Activision for Call of Duty will not expire before 2025/26, so until then the franchise will continue to be booked for the platform. Play Station preferential lane.

