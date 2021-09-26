Windows Store, many games to come, maybe even on Xbox Game Pass – Nerd4.life

In the installation section of Windows StoreA lot has appeared new gamesIt is likely that he will be attracted to the premium prices that will be offered with Windows 11. However, it is believed that some of these prices can also reach up toXbox Game Pass.

Let’s read the discovered titles (some outdated, others not yet released):

Borderlands 3, Destroy All Humans 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenix ​​Rising, Saints Row, Outcast 2, A Plague Tale Requiem, STALKER 2, The King of Fighters XV, Elden Ring, Tales of Arise, Dolmen, Chorus, Evil Dead The Game, Hitman 3, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Farming Simulator 22, Watch Dogs: Legion, Mx vs Atv Legends, Mafia 3, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, Gods Fall, Grid: Legends, Mortal Kombat 11, Far Cry 6, Spongebob Squarepants: Cosmic Shake, Civilization VI, F1 2021, Necromunda Underhive Wars, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Knock Out City, Scarlet Nexus, Project Cars 3, Tekken7 , Jump Force, Marvel’s Avengers, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Monster Hunter World, Rocksmith +, For Honor, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, NBA2K22, Dying Light 2, Override 2, Killing Floor 2, F1 2020, Grid (2019), Sonic Colors Ultimate, Battlefield 2042, NHL 22 e Red Dead R emption 2.

It’s hard to say which of these games will also be released on Xbox Game Pass. having nicknames Ubisoft It hints that a Microsoft subscription can be combined with a French publisher’s subscription, while EA games should be discounted, since the integration with an EA Play base subscription has been active for months, both on PC and on Xbox.