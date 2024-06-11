June 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Who won and who lost the European elections: the parties in the new parliament and potential new majorities

Who won and who lost the European elections: the parties in the new parliament and potential new majorities

Samson Paul June 11, 2024 2 min read

toOnline editing

Which parties gained seats and which lost them? Potential majority following the vote

What will the new European Parliament look like? the European People’s Party (EPP) It grows by 10 parliamentarians and will remain the first group (Forza Italia is part of it). Socialists and DemocratsThe second party (the Democratic Party is a part of it) lost 4 seats. And so do liberals Renewing Europe (Action, +Europa, Italia Viva, which did not exceed the threshold) which fell from 102 to 79 (minus 23). The three parties together constitute what is called “Majority in Ursula», which governs Parliament so far and has lost a total of 17 seats.




















































A small majority

With 400 current parliamentarians (no longer 417), Ursula’s “majority” becomes a little narrower, since The minimum regulatory text approval is 361 (Half of the 720 parliamentarians plus one) and the physiological percentage of snipers must be considered (10-15%). For this reason it may be necessary to seek rapprochement between other groups. Where do you draw?

See also  This time we are really afraid, Carlo is in despair

Advance the truth

Meanwhile, when looking at both the circulation and the charts, one can noticeAdvance the truth. From the far right Identity and democracy (ID) – which includes the League and, abroad, Le Pen and the Freedom Party of Austria, which ranked first in Austria – which received 9 parliamentarians. From the more moderate populist right in the ECCR, Dey European conservatives and reformistswhich includes Fratelli d’Italia, ranging from 69 to 73 parliamentarians (plus 4).

Parties associated with European conservatives and reformists

Moderate centre-right parties linked to the European People’s Party

Parties associated with the European Socialist Party

Parties associated with the liberals ALDE

Parties linked to identity and democracy

Parties associated with the Greens

Enlarge – widen

Most Ursulas can turn to ECR for support or join it Verdi (which decreased from 71 to 53 seats). But in both cases, the resistance of some coalition members must be overcome.

June 10, 2024 (changed June 10, 2024 | 10:25 p.m.)

© All rights reserved

See also  Gaza, Hamas is betting on peace: a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Spain, European Election Results: The Socialists led by Pedro Sanchez are defeated by the Conservatives

June 10, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

North Korea begins new provocations: launching garbage balloons

June 10, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

In Hungary, a large demonstration was held in support of Viktor Orban’s main opponent, one day before the European elections

June 9, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Alfasud Sprint: The break arrives from Portugal

June 11, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Who won and who lost the European elections: the parties in the new parliament and potential new majorities

June 11, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Regional elections confirm Piedmont Cerio: ‘Encore never given’ – News

June 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

1.2 PureTech between lights and shadows

June 10, 2024 Karen Hines