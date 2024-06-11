Who won and who lost the European elections: the parties in the new parliament and potential new majorities

toOnline editing
Which parties gained seats and which lost them? Potential majority following the vote
What will the new European Parliament look like? the European People’s Party (EPP) It grows by 10 parliamentarians and will remain the first group (Forza Italia is part of it). Socialists and DemocratsThe second party (the Democratic Party is a part of it) lost 4 seats. And so do liberals Renewing Europe (Action, +Europa, Italia Viva, which did not exceed the threshold) which fell from 102 to 79 (minus 23). The three parties together constitute what is called “Majority in Ursula», which governs Parliament so far and has lost a total of 17 seats.
A small majority
With 400 current parliamentarians (no longer 417), Ursula’s “majority” becomes a little narrower, since The minimum regulatory text approval is 361 (Half of the 720 parliamentarians plus one) and the physiological percentage of snipers must be considered (10-15%). For this reason it may be necessary to seek rapprochement between other groups. Where do you draw?
Advance the truth
Meanwhile, when looking at both the circulation and the charts, one can noticeAdvance the truth. From the far right Identity and democracy (ID) – which includes the League and, abroad, Le Pen and the Freedom Party of Austria, which ranked first in Austria – which received 9 parliamentarians. From the more moderate populist right in the ECCR, Dey European conservatives and reformistswhich includes Fratelli d’Italia, ranging from 69 to 73 parliamentarians (plus 4).
Parties associated with European conservatives and reformists
Moderate centre-right parties linked to the European People’s Party
Parties associated with the European Socialist Party
Parties associated with the liberals ALDE
Parties linked to identity and democracy
Parties associated with the Greens
Enlarge – widen
Most Ursulas can turn to ECR for support or join it Verdi (which decreased from 71 to 53 seats). But in both cases, the resistance of some coalition members must be overcome.
June 10, 2024 (changed June 10, 2024 | 10:25 p.m.)
© All rights reserved
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Spain, European Election Results: The Socialists led by Pedro Sanchez are defeated by the Conservatives
North Korea begins new provocations: launching garbage balloons
In Hungary, a large demonstration was held in support of Viktor Orban’s main opponent, one day before the European elections