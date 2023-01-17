January 17, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Weather report. In Siberia severe frosts continue, and peaks still reach -62°C. As cold as India, Pakistan and Afghanistan «3B Meteo

Samson Paul January 17, 2023 1 min read
reading time
1 minute and 10 seconds
Frost in Siberia in file photo

The severe frost that hit the Russian Far East a few days ago has not abated, as extreme temperatures are recorded. For the third day in a row in Siberia, the lower limits are dropping below -60C, even if they didn’t deviate much in the previous days. -62°C is the value recorded in Dzhampa today, Monday, as it is on Sunday. It recorded -61°C in nearby Selagoncy, also in this case the same value on Sunday.

The frozen air mass engulfing Asian Russia is expanding south even Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, With minimum temperatures dropping to -19°C in Kabul, -4°C in Karachi and -4°C in Tehran on Sunday, while some stations in the Indian capital, New Delhi, were close to zero and even today it was recorded with a minimum of +1°C. Even the minimum -2°C was recorded on Monday in places south of New DelhiI am, precisely in Sicar and Choro, at 300/400 meters above sea level.

In Pakistan it has been reported peaks +1°C in shore, In the southeast sector at 5m 2s in Bad Aidan at 46m. The city of Karachi on the Pakistani coast recovered a few degrees, with a low of +6 degrees Celsius.

Follow us on Google News

See also  South Sudan, the president urinates on himself during a party: six journalists arrested for broadcasting the video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

German Federation vs. Tesla. Crazy Hours at the Brandenburg Factory and Personnel Investigations

January 16, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Indonesia earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale on the island of Sumatra: the situation

January 16, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

She arrested her husband, who was searching for “how to dismember a corpse” on the Internet. 3 children from 2 to 6 years old in an institution

January 16, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Ski pass prices and open slopes

January 17, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

What are we talking about at the beginning of the second half

January 17, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Confidential Head – RAI Press Office

January 17, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Over the weekend, there is a surprise premise for Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd; Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

January 17, 2023 Karen Hines