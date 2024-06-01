“We are talking with Spalletti in Naples. We will do well.”

There is less and less left until the startEuropean: Italy will start the competition on June 15 with the match against… Albania,valid for group B in which they are also present Croatia H Spain. A few days after the first appearance, Gianluigi DonnarummaThe national team captain spoke about his feelings about the tournament: “We have quality and a great coach who will definitely put us in the system and make us feel important. We are preparing for the matches great and we have everything to achieve a great European Championship.”
Donnarumma: “Captain’s armband? I have to set an example”
In an interview with Sky Sports he talked a little about everything, starting with the captain’s armband: “I have a huge responsibility, but I am proud to wear the armband and be a role model. Then it is exciting because it is an honor and a privilege. I’m trying to be myself, the jijiu I’ve always been. Then I had many references like Leo, Giorgio, Gigi and you also take something from them. Owns Buffon It’s a great power.”
“I thank Spalletti because…”
Then up Luciano Spalletti: “I thank him for the trust he gives me every timeAnd also many tips. Listening to a coach with great experience will give you a helping hand. We all get on well with Mr. Spalletti, we know what results he has achieved in previous years and what he can offer us. “He works a lot tactically and also off the pitch, he makes us feel very good, so I’m sure he will bring us great results.”
