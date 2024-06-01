Fruit, pay attention to how you eat it in your diet: if you do it this way, you will gain excess weight and spoil all your efforts.

Fruit can be a powerful ally in the diet, but you need to be careful how you consume it. Risks are around the corner.

the fruit It is one of the most consumed foods in the world Summer season. Considering that summer is just around the corner, it is reasonable to believe that more and more fruits will be consumed by Italians from now on. Summer fruits are the most varied, and they all have one thing in common: They quench their thirst And they are fresh.

However, fruit is much more than that. In fact, it is a source VitaminsMinerals and fibre. All of these elements are necessary to strengthen and maintain the immune system leather Bright and healthy, it is one of the points that people care about most, especially in the summer period with swimwear testing.

One of the strengths of fruit is that it lasts Moisturize your body. Specifically, this is the case for summer fruits, namely peaches, watermelon, cherries, apricots or raspberries. The least popular berries are those that many consider too sour.

Italy in particular has a great variety of fruits and unique ways to eat them. But unfortunately, not all methods of introducing these delicious and beneficial foods lead to excellent results, especially when it comes to people who intend to do so. Lose a few pounds.

Ways to serve fruit

There are thousands of ways to enjoy fruits, making every meal special, regardless of their use Simple ingredients. A quick example is Macedonia of fresh fruit, perhaps with a little mint and a little lemon juice; Fruit smoothie with yogurt and a little honey is another idea, which is especially good for nutritious breakfasts.

For those looking for a light dessert Peaches Roasted with a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey is a great option. This recipe is typical of central Italy, while in the south peaches poached in white wine are more common. Finally, the most common way to consume fruit is through i Juices.

How not to eat fruit

Of all the ways fruit can be absorbed into the human diet, the one that should be avoided is the only one: buying fruit. Supermarket fruit juices. These products contain an unimaginable amount of sugars and preservatives that are harmful to the health of those who drink them, especially if they are on a diet.

According to nutrition experts, to avoid wasting all the efforts put into the diet, it is best to eat fruit in the following way, by preparing it Lemon and mint tea, smoothie Mixed fruits or mixed fruit and vegetable juice. It should also not be underestimated milkshake Homemade, with zero sugar plant milk.