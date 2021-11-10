VORTICE MEDITERRANEO holds half of Italy under control, yet Nubifragi «3B Meteo

Study time

The Mediterranean vortex holds half of Italy in check

Bad weather on the islands. The cyclone cycle, which lasts for several days in the western Mediterranean, continues to determine frequent instability conditions in Italy, especially with bad weather affecting the Major Islands. In fact, it rained at night and in the morning, and sometimes with heavy thunderstorms Sardinia, especially east (60 mm from midnight to Costa Rica) But in western Sicily, 30 mm of rain falls mainly here in Nicene and Aguirre, affecting the southern part of the region, peaking at 65 mm in the lower Tropani region (Bartanna and Tray Fontaine).

Strong winds are blowing in the northwest. The last few hours have also wetted the northwestern part with some rains of low intensity in general, but have reached a peak of 20-25 mm in the Apennine region between Piedmont and Liguria. Elsewhere irregular clouds but overall dry weather, except for a few weak events close to the Marche and Abruzzo Massifs. It is noteworthy that strong winds blow in a circular pattern around the Mediterranean vortex, Tramontana sal Ligure (winds blowing at 60-80 km / h between Savonis and Genovese) and Sirocco sul Tirreno and Ionio are very rough seas or sometimes rough in the west of the country, and very rough on the western Ligurian coast.

The next hour. The situation in Sardinia will improve over the course of the day and there is a risk of more rain and thundershowers in the eastern part of the island, while in the central Tyrrhenian region it will worsen again with some rising rain from the afternoon-evening. Lazio and Tuscany, which can get stormy locally. Storm risk in Sicily, especially between Nischeno, Aguirre and Tropani. Finally, in Trivandrum, a number of bright characters were expected in a part of the southern peninsula.

Weather forecast for Italy for the next few hours

