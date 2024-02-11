February 11, 2024

USA: Trump leads Biden by 11 points on economic management

Noah French February 11, 2024

42% of Americans believe Trump would be the best steward of the economy, compared to only 31% who chose Biden.

Americans have a lot of faith in the former president Donald Trump Compared to the current tenant White House Joe Biden on Economic Management.

This is the new survey conducted by the company Financial Times and at the Ross School of BusinessUniversity of Michigan It found that 42% of Americans believe Trump would be the best steward of the economy, compared to only 31% who chose Biden.

Average One in five – 21% – said they don't trust either of them. The poll highlights President Biden's difficulty in weighing whether his policies are improving voters' financial well-being and the sharp increase in inflation recorded last year, a global phenomenon Republicans have dubbed “Bideninflation.”

“Many people are not convinced by Biden's message that the economy is doing well under his administration,” he said Eric Gordon, Professor at the Ross School of Business – . He has not moved the needle on denial, despite his repeated statements and government figures supporting him.

