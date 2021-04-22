April 22, 2021

United States, leading indicator jumps. GDP forecasts are improving

Noah French April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021
(Teleforza) – Accelerate the US Super Index Related to US economic conditions. The Leading Indicator (LEI) is at 111.6 points, according to the US Convention Board Increased by 1.3% in March Compared to the previous month. Bigger than a number Analysts’ expectations (+ 1%) e Compared to the weaker person in February (corrected from -0.1% + 0.2%).

Relevant component Current situation Was up 0.6% at 104 points Expectations The futures are down 0.5% to 105.1 points.

“Progress says it all The economic pace is increasing In the short term. Acceleration of the vaccine campaign, gradual raising of movement restrictions and stimulus funding are among the key indicators of widespread gains, ”explained Ataman Osildrim, director of the conference board’s research department. Structure “Consistent with economic recovery in coming months” And with a forecast + 6% of GDP by 2021.


