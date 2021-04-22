Borsa Italiana, commentary on today’s session (April 22, 2021)

The central bank confirmed key monetary policy indicators. BPER Banca is back in positive territory. Excellent utility performance

The trend is still positive From the main indexes of the Italian stock exchange and the main European financial markets, next The European Central Bank confirmed the main indicators of monetary policy. Caspar Haines – Senior Portfolio Manager at BlueBay Asset Management – says so Christine Lagarde provided the Markets firm’s guidance at a time of great uncertainty. The expert added: “Focusing on the hazy outlook regarding the epidemic crisis has given markets sufficient assurance that the European Central Bank will continue to provide support, at least for the time being.” Andrea Scori – Italy’s stock manager at Lemanik – so reports The Italian stock market outperformed the European marketAnd continuing to benefit from the Draghi effect and the positive impact of the European Central Bank’s measures, which led to a further reduction in the cost of financing public debt. The expert predicted that “this trend is set to continue thanks to the strong reduction in political risks and the full support of Draghi by the main political parties for the effective implementation of the recovery fund.”

At 16.55 FTSEMib It rose by 1.01% at 24,405 points after fluctuating between the lowest level at 24,176 points and the highest at 24,414 points. At the same time FTSE Italia All Share It rose 1.06%. Plus sign for file Medium hat from FTSE Italia (+ 1.26%) and FTSE Italia star (+ 1.52%).

The Bitcoin It’s back at $ 55,000 (around € 45,500).

He. She Spread Btp Bond Still more than 100 pips. BTP Futura’s third release continues: in the first three days of the show, the bond, which is due in 2037, has garnered orders of approximately € 4.68 billion.

L ‘euro It ranges from $ 1.2 to $ 1.205.

Pepper Bank Returns to positive territory (+ 0.39% to € 1.812). After the shareholders’ meeting, the institute’s board of directors proceeded to appoint company officials, Flavia Mazarella as chairman, and Piero Luigi Montani as CEO.

Altitudes STM (+ 2.35% to € 31.775) and Nexium (+ 4,54%).

Positive day for the companion. rise of Enel (+ 2.63% 8.71 €).

Sitting without shaking Juventus (+ 0,07% 0.7535 €)After suffering severe correction the day before.

A nervous day to Brunello Cucinelli (+ 0,42% a 42,6 euro). The cashmere group closed the first three months of 2021 with revenues of 164.6 million euros, up 5.1% compared to 156.7 million obtained in the first three months of last year. For the year 2021, Brunello Cucinelli management confirmed the estimated growth in sales volume between 15% and 20% compared to 2020.



