Silverstone: Hamilton and Mercedes shorten the distance

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes return to their Formula 1 victory at Silverstone, in front of home fans. The Anglo-Caribbean team snatched leadership of the race from Charles Leclerc by two laps to go and cut the distances in the standings with Max Verstappen. The World Championship is still open.

Winning the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone goes to a contentious race Lewis Hamilton, who despite the ten-second penalty attributed to him for the incident in which he was involved with Max Verstappen, He managed to snatch first place from Charles Leclerc with two laps left. The strategy that Mercedes adopted in the middle of the race with the choice of white tire proved without a doubt the winner.

Not an easy start for a seven-time world champion Between penalty kicks and some problems with tire management, he can barely keep up with Ferrari #16. But Lewis doesn’t give up, that’s not part of his nature and clearly a real winner rushing back to the highest score on the podium.

With today’s win at Silverstone, Hamilton gets close to Max Verstappen. After the bad impact occurred on the first lap, the Dutch Red Bull scored zero points: Lewis shortens the distance, making him feel his breath on his neck. A fight between the riders that seemed to have somehow already been decided after several dates, but it was actually just beginning. The same can be said for the fight in the constructors’ standings, as with Mercedes’ double podium finish, Brackley’s team is just four points off the top, currently occupied by Christian Horner’s team.

The seven-time world champion has provided further evidence that he has no intention of giving up, but wants to continue the pursuit of the record for an eighth world title. Another wall to break through for the Anglo-Caribbean. He made it clear with a glee that wasn’t there once he crossed the finish line, waving the UK flag in front of his fans.

The entire F1 world has received confirmation that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have made a great start, and they did just that at Silverstone. Here, in their house.