Ukraine, Latest News: US 101st Division deployed to Romania. Kyiv: 1.5 million citizens without electricity after Russian raids

“One and a half million Ukrainians are currently without electricity. Total darkness and cold are on their way,” Ukrainian representative Kira Rudyk writes on Twitter. This was echoed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrillo Tymoshenko, who accused the Russians of launching missile attacks on energy plants across Ukraine this morning. Quote by Ukrinform “Another bold attack by invaders on our infrastructure,” he wrote in the telegram shown.
-
Melons in Blinken: America and NATO can count on us
“Thank you very much Antony Blinken. You know that the United States and our NATO partners can count on us to provide the best support to the brave Ukrainian people and strengthen our strategic partnership ». Prime Minister Georgia Meloni wrote this on Twitter in response to the congratulatory message of the US Secretary of State.
-
Kiev: 40 missile strikes and 16 kamikaze drones launched by Russians in one day
A total of 40 missile strikes and 16 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were launched by Russian forces over Ukraine in one day. This is the evening report issued by the Kiev General Staff, according to which “Ukrainian defenders shot down 20 missiles and 11 drones”. Ukrinform reports it.
-
The 101st US Division was stationed in Romania
The 101st Airborne Division, one of the US military’s most elite attack aviation units, is stationed in Europe for the first time in 80 years, in Romania, amid growing tensions between Russia and Russia. Invasion of Ukraine. CBS reported. It is a light infantry unit nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles” that can be deployed on any battlefield in the world within hours.
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Shillasi, the rector, is testing the vaccination campaign
Twitter minimizes risk for maxi workers. Musk fears the “security” option
Government: Mattarella appoints Meloni, gives ministerial list – Politics