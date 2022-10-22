October 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine, Latest News: US 101st Division deployed to Romania. Kyiv: 1.5 million citizens without electricity after Russian raids

Ukraine, Latest News: US 101st Division deployed to Romania. Kyiv: 1.5 million citizens without electricity after Russian raids

Noah French October 23, 2022 2 min read

Europe

“One and a half million Ukrainians are currently without electricity. Total darkness and cold are on their way,” Ukrainian representative Kira Rudyk writes on Twitter. This was echoed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrillo Tymoshenko, who accused the Russians of launching missile attacks on energy plants across Ukraine this morning. Quote by Ukrinform “Another bold attack by invaders on our infrastructure,” he wrote in the telegram shown.

Video report from the front on the Ukraine-Russia border

  • Melons in Blinken: America and NATO can count on us

    “Thank you very much Antony Blinken. You know that the United States and our NATO partners can count on us to provide the best support to the brave Ukrainian people and strengthen our strategic partnership ». Prime Minister Georgia Meloni wrote this on Twitter in response to the congratulatory message of the US Secretary of State.

  • Kiev: 40 missile strikes and 16 kamikaze drones launched by Russians in one day

    A total of 40 missile strikes and 16 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were launched by Russian forces over Ukraine in one day. This is the evening report issued by the Kiev General Staff, according to which “Ukrainian defenders shot down 20 missiles and 11 drones”. Ukrinform reports it.

  • The 101st US Division was stationed in Romania

    The 101st Airborne Division, one of the US military’s most elite attack aviation units, is stationed in Europe for the first time in 80 years, in Romania, amid growing tensions between Russia and Russia. Invasion of Ukraine. CBS reported. It is a light infantry unit nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles” that can be deployed on any battlefield in the world within hours.

See also  "Protect M5s from Fake News!"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Shillasi, the rector, is testing the vaccination campaign

October 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Twitter minimizes risk for maxi workers. Musk fears the “security” option

October 22, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Government: Mattarella appoints Meloni, gives ministerial list – Politics

October 22, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine, Latest News: US 101st Division deployed to Romania. Kyiv: 1.5 million citizens without electricity after Russian raids

October 23, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Citizenship Income, What Will My New Meloni Benefit Look Like?

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

GIAMPIERO MUGHINI AND VEERA KINNUNEN, DANCE WITH THE STARS/VERY LOW Score, escape from the studio!

October 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Solar Eclipse: In a few days, our star will be partially obscured, like watching the scenery visible across Italy

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines