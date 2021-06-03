Uber Eats arrives in Olbia with 20 restaurants and special promotionترويج

Uber eats Sparka Olbia.

Uber Eats unites its own group Expansion plan in Sardinia with the arrival of Olbia, after landing in Cagliari, Quartu Sant’Elena and sassari.

From today, users can have a pint comfortably and safely double barleyda poke box Hello Or some delicacy based on raw fish from Umi Sushi – or choose from outside 20 restaurants Olbia is on the app.

With the new opening of Uber Eats strengthens its presence in Italy, With over 46 cities (for a total of over 200 municipalities) active on the platform, and over 7,000 restaurants on the Uber Eats app.

In just over 4 years, Uber Eats has become the most downloaded food delivery app in the world, and it is so far Present in more than 6000 cities in 45 countries on all six continents. The standardization of service in the cities in which it is located is accompanied by a double growth in the number of partner restaurants, which today number more than 500 thousand worldwide.

The growth recorded by the platform goes hand in hand with the number of Services provided to consumers and restaurant owners Who choose Uber Eats every day.

Uber Eats promotions for Olbia.

To promote service expansion, Uber Eats has launched two special promotions:

New users who will enter the code OLIBIA30 Get 10€ discount on the first 3 orders of at least 15€.

Get 10€ discount on the first 3 orders of at least 15€. All users are entitled to a €8 discount on the following three orders of at least €20, with the code OLIBIA24.

because I am consumersRecently introduced:

Contactless delivery : Users can freely decide through the platform to pick up the delivery in front of their door or even outside, avoiding direct contact with the postman. In fact, all deliveries are contactless.

: Users can freely decide through the platform to pick up the delivery in front of their door or even outside, avoiding direct contact with the postman. In fact, all deliveries are contactless. Picks: It allows all users of the application to collect dishes directly from the chosen restaurant after ordering from the platform, thus avoiding the cost of delivery.

I Restaurants They can, on the other hand:

take advantage of daily payment system In order to ensure instant liquidity.

In order to ensure instant liquidity. Join the program restaurant loyalty It is a system that aims to build customer loyalty through rewards chosen by the restaurant, which reward the most loyal people.

It is a system that aims to build customer loyalty through rewards chosen by the restaurant, which reward the most loyal people. through the app restaurant managerOpening a direct line of communication with customers in order to improve their home delivery business more and more.

Ordinare su Uber EatsUber’s food delivery platform is very simple: just download the app, available for both Android and iOS, or connect to the site, to have your favorite dishes delivered straight to your home.

