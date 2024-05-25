Twenty-five years of NASA’s Earth Observatory in 25 extraordinary images of Earth

Community rules

Il Sole 24 ORE encourages readers to freely discuss and exchange opinions on the topics discussed in our articles. Comments do not have to respect the editorial vision of Il Sole 24 ORE but the editorial staff reserves the right not to publish entries that may be deemed inappropriate to the spirit of the discussion due to style, language and tone, in conflict with good taste and good taste. Able to offend the sensibilities of other users. Furthermore, contributions that are in any way defamatory, racist, abusive, obscene, harmful to third party privacy and copyright laws, commercial or promotional messages or political propaganda will not be published.

Purpose of processing personal data

The data provided to post a comment is limited to your name and email address. The data is mandatory in order to allow the comment to be published and will not be published together with the comment unless explicitly indicated by the user. Il Sole 24 ORE reserves the right to detect and store identifying data, date, time and IP address of the computer from which comments are posted in order to deliver them, upon request, to the competent authorities. Any further dissemination of the User’s personal data and those discoverable from the published comments shall be considered directly attributable to the User’s own initiative, and therefore no further transmission or dissemination of them is envisaged.

All rights of economic use provided for by Law No. 633/1941 regarding the texts you have prepared, prepared and sent to us for publication are transferred by you exclusively and irrevocably to our company, which will therefore have the broadest right to use said texts, including – for example – The right to reproduce, publish and distribute through the press and/or by any other type of support or means and in any case and in any form or manner, even if it does not currently exist, by private means, as well as to transfer these rights to third parties without compensation to him.