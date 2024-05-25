Conte is now first choice. Live updates

Naples – Napoli will not be in the hands Gian Piero Gasperini. The coach’s future has been decided in these hours: he will remain at Atalanta. Now Conte remains in first place. De Laurentiis is in a hurry: the reestablishment process must start over immediately. Follow all updates…

10:28

Alternatives to Conte

The lead that leads to Stefano Pioli, who is now free of commitments with Milan, and Vincenzo Italiano, who is free of those with Fiorentina after the conference final, also remains. Gasperini has faded, and Conte is the favourite. The next hours are crucial

10:14

Naples-Conte, scenario

De Laurentiis had thought about Conte after Garcia’s dismissal. Rejected by the former Italy coach. Today, without the Champions League, we must think about new negotiations. In the fall they danced 8 million euros. Live communications.

10 o’clock

Napoli, La Gasperini: He will remain at Atalanta

Gasperini continues with the Nerazzurri. The coach chose to stay in Bergamo, and therefore not in Naples. Details here.

9:45

Napoli’s position: Wait

Napoli is in a hurry and won’t wait long. De Laurentiis already has a ready-made replacement for Gasperini, in Antonio Conte. Already in the future the blue owner offered him 8 million.

9:28

Yesterday’s meeting between Gasperini and Percassi

Percassi listened and argued, but the answers did not completely convince Gasperini. The coach, who has a contract until 2025 and which Atalanta would like to extend by at least a year, has taken time off. The coach and president have decided to update today, yes. These are the decisive hours

9:14

Gasperini and Atalanta requests

Gasperini asks to confirm the big names that start with Buyers, who is courted by Juventus and in the English Premier League; Some important signings to strengthen the team and above all a commitment not to weaken it with some painful transfers. It is not a question of economics, but of standards and challenges.

9:00

Naples is waiting for Gasperini

Gasperini sat yesterday at lunchtime in front of Perkasi in Zingonia and asked for technical guarantees in light of the Champions League and a season full of commitments. New meeting today. Naples is waiting.

