March 22, 2022

"Truck with nuclear warheads arrives at a warehouse in Britain" high voltage in the heart of Europe

Samson Paul March 22, 2022 2 min read

Caravan «carrying kit nuclear warheads» Travel 600 km in United kingdom Until you reach the armory. A long line of trucks traveled on the M6 ​​near Kendall, a town within the South Lakeland region of Cumbria, and was later seen on the M74 in Lismahago, south of Glasgow. Relocation is routine, but it comes amid heightened tensions around the world due to the Russian invasionUkraine. The convoy was monitored by Nukewatch UK, which tracks all movements of military weapons from the Burghfield Atomic Weapons Establishment. According to the English news site, forThe increase in the number of nuclear warheads – announced in the Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy – began a long time ago and may be nearing completion.

In March 2021, the London government announced that the UK would convert to a total nuclear stockpile of no more than 260 warheads. Nowwatch’s analysis shows that there has been a slow but steady decline in the number of warheads in British reserves held at Colport during the 2010-2015 decade. However, from 2015 onwards, this trend reversed and there was a sharp turnaround, resulting in an increase in stocks held by the Royal Navy. From then on, AWE, the British Army’s leading testing and innovation program, will begin the delivery of an upgraded Trident warhead—the SLBM has embarked on Ohio-class SSBNs—to the Royal Navy. Based on several studies, Nukwach estimates that Britain’s nuclear stockpiles have grown to about 250 units.

