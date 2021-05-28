Toyota, a new crossover for the United States is coming – the automotive world

Prepare for a new perspective on a familiar face. You’ll discover that it’s never too late to rediscover yourself. Somewhat ambiguous message, the message used by The US division of Toyota Accompanied by a very short video, a new crossover is expected to be launched. The Japanese automaker on Twitter released a teaser for just over 20 seconds in shape, against a dark background. A few simple silver lines, As if to form a very stylized drawing drawn with an invisible pencil. For now, there is no other information available, except that the vehicle will be unveiled in the US on June 2.

But what can you try to deduce from the images in the video? The vehicle sizes are marked by four distinct lines: two are depicted Strong bumpersOne is at waist, somewhat high, and the other is slightly sloping to the ceiling, which ends with a wing.

Toyota concludes 24 Hours of Fuji with a hydrogen corolla

So it will be A model with high wheels with a rather sporty overtones And everything indicates that it could be the long-awaited American version of the Corolla CrossoverSome Japanese forklifts were recently spotted during frequent road test sessions in America. The Corolla Crossover, which was introduced last summer, is a C-Class crossover just under 4.5 meters in length, with a wheelbase of 2,640 mm, a height of 1620 mm and a width of 1825 mm. Dimensions that place it exactly halfway between the C-HR and the Rav4.