Tommaso Trussardi responds to Chiara Ferragni: “Dismissing him with ‘I don’t even know him’ is reductive and insulting.”

“Maybe they ate too much panettone,” the businessman responded on his Instagram profile after the influencer's entourage made a statement.

An annoyed Tommaso Trussardi responded to the statement of Chiara Ferragni's entourage. One said: “They don't even know each other, they only met once during a fashion show 5/6 years ago.” Team spokesperson Chiara Ferragni After rumors spread about one The possible relationship between the two.

But the dissatisfied businessman preferred to present his version through his Instagram profile stories: “I must say that there has always been a relationship of professional respect and sympathy (…). To dismiss all of this with “I don’t even know him” is reductive and insulting “Compared to my professional past, which deserves its proper dimension.”

Trussardi publishes a long text in which he confirms that he has known Ferragni and his family for many years: «Because she was a simple but talented 'blogger' and still struggled to be invited to fashion shows. On the other hand, continues the entrepreneur from Bergamo, we always believe in her (as in Valentina Ferragni who has collaborated equally closely with us). In fact, they have always spontaneously participated in our initiatives (…).”

“The disturbance of ANSA – claims Trussardi – due to a tsunami occurring in Cobb is very strange. Maybe his press office ate too much panettone… They don't get it right.”

