The NFL returned to London with two games in October. They are hosted by Spears Stadium

The scheduled matches will see the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets champions on October 10, while a week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Miami Dolphins.

“We are excited to be back in London and welcome our fans again in two amazing matches. ”. “We expect these matches to be a celebration of our sport and our strong fan base in the UK. Over the past year, we have worked closely with the UK government, City of London and relevant health organizations to plan these matches. Thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign and the commitment to bring people back to sporting events, we believe that This is the time to bring the NFL back to England We will continue to monitor the progress of the pandemic, putting health and safety first, and adhere to all future regulations and restrictions to combat Covid.“.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said the NFL’s decision to return to England is also a sign of appreciation for the way the UK has handled the pandemic: “The NFL has become a staple of the UK’s great sporting calendar and they are happy to welcome them in London .. This represents an important vote of confidence in our country’s progress against the Coronavirus and in our ability to organize major sporting events in complete safety.