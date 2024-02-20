The main components of the Artemis III SLS rocket are structurally complete

All major components that will make up the first stage of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis III mission are structurally complete.

We discover thanks to the space agency's latest publication that technicians did just that on January 8 Welding of a 15-meter liquid oxygen tank has been completed inside the vertical assembly building at the Michoud Assembly Facility NASA in New Orleans. The liquid hydrogen tank, on the right of the photo, completed its internal cleaning on 14 November.

While NASA is developing all the systems needed to return astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis campaign, the SLS rocket will be responsible for launching the astronauts on their journey. With the liquid oxygen tank fully welded, all of the main structures that will make up the first stage of the SLS rocket for the Artemis III mission are ready for further preparation. Devices It will be part of the rocket used in the first Artemis mission, which plans to land astronauts on the moon Near the south pole of the moon.

The massive rocket's other giant fuel tank – the liquid hydrogen tank – is already a fully welded and ready-made structure.