The fire in Catania destroyed homes and the beach in one district

Due to the fire, the international airport has stopped arriving and departing flights to allow the intervention of fire brigade helicopters. Early Friday morning, the airport resumed operations. Some houses along Palermo caught fire and were evacuated immediately.

150 were evacuated by sea One hundred and fifty people were rescued by naval vessels and port officials after being prevented from catching fire in the coastal villages of Primosole and Azzurro in the Kadania region. They went ashore to escape the fire, where they were rescued by rubber boats by the Coast Guard. Rescued people who lost their homes in the fire will be housed in Catania’s sports hall.

The fire, which broke out overnight around Palermo, saved 50 scouts On Thursday and Friday night, a fire broke out around Palermo. Fifty scouts were rescued from the fire due to the timely intervention of firefighters and rangers when the piano was parked in a convenient area of ​​Lake Albanese. None of them need to seek medical help and will return to the basics today. Rescue workers were busy all night because of a fire in the mountains around the Sicilian city. The fire also touched some houses. In total, 100 people were evicted.