Spider-Man will have a custom storyline and cinematic scene, team confirms - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 27, 2021 2 min read

marvel avengers will see the arrival Spider Man Exclusively on PS5 and PS4, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the character will be too Date NS Scene dedicate.

More or less than a year ago, the team announced that Spider-Man would have its own story in Marvel’s Avengers, but it was clear that after several months it had to be officially repeated, as Dan Matlack did on Discord.


Marvel’s Avengers, Confirmation that Spider-Man will have its own story and dedicated videos

In short, regardless ofexcept on platforms Play StationThe event dedicated to Spider-Man will have the same dignity that has already been launched so far, and therefore will not consist of the simple appearance of the character in the roster.

“Without wanting to reveal too much clearly, the narrative window in which you’ll see our version of Spider-Man will insert itself into the main story of Marvel’s Avengers,” said Creative Director Sean Esquiage in 2020.

“I have to stick around for it a bit because I can’t talk about it yet, but keep in mind that he’s going to be our Spider-Man, and the character will enter our story and the world we’ve created, navigating between A-day events and what’s to come next.”

“Villains will also comment on Spider-Man’s role in this narrative world and the duration of his crime-fighting activity.”

