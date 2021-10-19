Share PS5 screenshots and clips in the new beta update – Nerd4.life

Sony has released a new beta update for PlayStation app, thanks to what users can Download, view and share straight from the app Screenshots and videos recorded by PS5.

The launch of the new feature is limited to Japan and Canada. It’s also only available for iOS devices at the moment, with Android users who may have to wait up to a week instead. Later, the offering should also extend to other countries around the world. Obviously, once it has been properly tested, the sharing functionality will be available to all users.

By activating the new feature, all game footage made on PS5 will be automatically uploaded to the cloud and will be available in the app for a period of time. 14 days. During this time, users will be free to share their photos and clips with PSN friends, at parties, on social media or store them on their devices.

There are some determinants: Only non-4K movies less than 3 minutes in length and photos captured via the Create List or Create button can be uploaded. In any case, it is not excluded that these limits will not be “expanded” in the future.

Meanwhile, according to some reports on the net, the PS5 bug related to installing PS4 games to disc appears to be back.