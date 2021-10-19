October 19, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Share PS5 screenshots and clips in the new beta update - Nerd4.life

Share PS5 screenshots and clips in the new beta update – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 19, 2021 1 min read

Sony has released a new beta update for PlayStation app, thanks to what users can Download, view and share straight from the app Screenshots and videos recorded by PS5.

The launch of the new feature is limited to Japan and Canada. It’s also only available for iOS devices at the moment, with Android users who may have to wait up to a week instead. Later, the offering should also extend to other countries around the world. Obviously, once it has been properly tested, the sharing functionality will be available to all users.

By activating the new feature, all game footage made on PS5 will be automatically uploaded to the cloud and will be available in the app for a period of time. 14 days. During this time, users will be free to share their photos and clips with PSN friends, at parties, on social media or store them on their devices.

There are some determinants: Only non-4K movies less than 3 minutes in length and photos captured via the Create List or Create button can be uploaded. In any case, it is not excluded that these limits will not be “expanded” in the future.

Meanwhile, according to some reports on the net, the PS5 bug related to installing PS4 games to disc appears to be back.

See also  Graphene introduced more, showed a new form of carbon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Campaign presentation and upcoming big Xbox announcements, for Insiders – Nerd4.life

October 18, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Roberto Firmino is another testament to the new 3-football game – Nerd4.life

October 18, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

141 Million Monthly Active Users and Other Awesome Numbers – Nerd4.life

October 18, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

ARCTIC ICE’s last frontier is beginning to fail, and it’s a source of concern among scientists. Here’s what happens «3B Meteo

October 19, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the United States

October 19, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Black Friday is coming, everyone is crazy about direct shopping

October 19, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Albano Carisi, do you know what job he did before he became a singer? The craft of unique humility – the Democrat

October 19, 2021 Lorelei Reese