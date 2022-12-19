Sebastian Vettel reveals the inner struggle that led to his decision to retire

Sebastian Vettel has said that internal strife regarding its impact on the climate was one of the reasons he decided to retire from F1.

But in the later stages of his career, he also became known as one of the most outspoken advocates for issues he believes in such as equal rights for women, LGBTQ equality, and especially climate change. Vettel appeared on the BBC’s Question Time program in May this year, sitting down alongside politicians including current UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss issues such as Brexit and climate. His appearance on Question Time preceded his retirement announcement and Vettel has since elaborated on the matter, saying it was one of the catalysts that made him decide it was time to step down from Formula 1.

As well as spending time away from his children, Sebastian Vettel told Channel 4 he had an internal struggle regarding his job and the impact on the environment. “Seeing the world change, I think I have a kind of struggle inside and I think the world has to change, we have to change and we want to do that.”said the German.

It is difficult to justify the concept of a sport like Formula 1 in a modern context when looking at its impact on the environment, but to its credit they have taken steps to mitigate this. From 2026 the fuel will be fully sustainable and F1 has set itself a 2030 target to become carbon neutral.

