November 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Searching for caves of Mars, scientists have identified at least 9 caves suitable for hosting humans (in the future)

Searching for caves of Mars, scientists have identified at least 9 caves suitable for hosting humans (in the future)

Samson Paul November 1, 2022 2 min read

He sought the caves of Mars. A team of researchers from American Geological Society (GSA) Locate Nine of what are believed to be the most livable caves on the surface Marswhile areas large enough to accommodate future space explorers are being sought The New York Times. The red planet is a hostile place: temperatures can drop below 148 degrees FahrenheitWhile the atmosphere is thin and there is no ozone layer. In fact, Mars does not have a layer of defense against solar radiation, as well as being a planet with a high risk of exposure to meteorites. As a result, scientists are looking for caves, or at least parts of the Earth’s interior that would allow people to survive on this planet. Researchers, starting with Candidate Catalog for Global Mars Cavea group of more 1000 caves It was determined by NASA’s space probes, Mars Odyssey And the Mars reconnaissance vehicleThey first identified a hypothetical landing zone on Mars and, within a radius of 100 km, identified the most suitable “caves” for hosting humans. By doing this, scientists have reduced the number of suitable caves for it 139, making sure that these also extend underground. Thus, the scholars 9 caves The most important of them is that it can host space tourists in the future. The largest is the size of a football field. However, at present, it is not certain that these caves can be used by humans, because the roving vehicles in NASA The ones on the Red Planet, at the moment, are too far away to detect their morphological features and are suitable for hosting humans, and so we’ll have to wait for their examination.

See also  Anagnina: Thieves in an Ikea car park

Cover photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Continue reading on Open

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Ukraine, Kyiv services: “There are at least 3 official imitators of Putin”

November 1, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Violent attack on Kyiv and power outages in the Ukrainian capital: “Several areas without water”.

October 31, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Lebanon: Aoun leaves the presidency, the country is in a vacuum – Ultima Ora

October 31, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

4 min read

CDM OK to single order on covid and rave. Meloni: “No to an ideological approach to Covid” – Politics

November 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Elon Musk makes a sweeping survey of the Twitter board and becomes the sole director of the company

November 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Crisis ‘stopping’ Europe: The map from space is getting darker

November 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Will they be enough to review Sinner and Berrettini at good levels? – OA Sport

November 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt