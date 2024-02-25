Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 will require access to a Microsoft account for cross-progression

Not much of a surprise, but a detail of some interest, Sea of ​​Thieves It will require a Microsoft account To access the game as well PS5which became necessary, among other things, through the use of cross-progression.

The same thing has been happening for years with Minecraft, so it's not exactly new, but there aren't a lot of gaming cases Xbox game studios On PS5, at the moment, the problem could surprise some users, if they have not previously had to deal with Minecraft.

When starting the game it will be necessary to log in to a Microsoft account and accept the terms of use of the service by the Redmond company also on PS5, according to the official information contained on the Redmond website. Game page.