Romeo Beckham makes his debut on ‘Pro’: Ford Lauderdale FC in the US

Miami – He doesn’t wear No. 7 like Dad David, but it’s practically impossible not to notice that surname on the shirt. In fact, Romeo made his professional debut Beckham, The 19-year-old second son of a former Manchester United star, in the American League. In the USL League One match, equivalent to the Italian Serie C, he played 80 minutes for Fort Lauderdale FC, his father’s Inter Miami’s second team, against South Georgia’s Dormanta FC, which ended in 2 minutes. 2

Son of Neville next to Beckham Jr.

The 19-year-old Romeo, who signed a contract with the club in early September, showed precisely his father, the right-hander, who worked hard on his way home, many crosses for the forward, as well as showing some good touches and creating a good chance for his team at the start, showing a good basic technique, at Dr. Pink Stadium. Especially in the second part of the race, the glow of the photographers after getting used to the field. Another “son of art” interested in his side of the team, or Harvin Neville, son of Bill, former defender and teammate of David Beckham Blaise Mattudi and Gonzalo Higuain coached Inter’s first team in Manchester and currently in Miami.

“Glad for my introduction, go to the next match”

Beckham Jr. commented on the introduction on social networks: “Glad in my introduction among professionals, now I am totally focused on the next competition”. Surprisingly, Romeo will return to action on October 2 against Greenville Triumph with a Ford Lauderdale FC shirt.