US cruise missiles on German soil. NATO action to defend Europe







NATO seeks to strengthen European security. Future deployment US cruise missiles US Long-Range Missile in Germany to Strengthen European Deterrent Capability Starting in 2026 project Multi-Domain Task ForceAdds The proverbial tomahawk, SM-6, and hypersonic missiles are now in development that will have longer ranges than those currently in Europe. The US and Germany later announced the future deployment in a joint statement Verdis NATO and Washington.

The project will begin”Episodic deployments“To be continued in 2026”A future with lasting stability“. Fielding such advanced capabilities will be the biggest test of America’s contribution Integrated prevention European. The INF Treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, signed by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan in 1987, prohibited the deployment of intermediate-range missiles, i.e. between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. Due to Russia’s development of the new 9M729 cruise missile, Washington withdrew from it in 2019. Last month Vladimir Putin Russia had announced it would resume production of intercontinental ballistic missiles, condemning US exercises of such weapons Denmark.

Germany, therefore, must play a leading role in this European deterrence of the future, reiterated by the German Chancellor. “Germany is the largest European country in NATO. This means that we have a special responsibility that we will accept, and I can make it very clear here that I accept this responsibility.“He declared Olaf ScholesNATO underlines the importance of the alliance’s support during the summitUkraine.

But Germany will not only be a “host” country, but will be the leader in material support for Kiev: at the same summit, the governments of the United States, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Romania announced a new security provision. Systems flight to Ukraine. In a joint statement, the leaders of the five countries reiterated their commitment to providing Kiev with the means to defend itself against Russian aggression and attacks by Moscow’s forces against Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. New products also include new Patriotic organizations by the United States, Germany and Romania; Additional components for Patriot batteries from the Netherlands; And a new security system Champ-D through Italy.



“These items will help protect Ukrainian cities, civilians and soldiers, and we are in contact with the Kyiv government to ensure their swift deployment.“, we read in the press release expecting the announcement of further strategic deliveries in 2024.