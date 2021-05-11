Prince William will attend the FA Cup Final with 20,000 fans

The Prince William will participate in the FA Cup Final, the English Language Cup, This weekend with 20,000 fans at the final Wembley Stadium, which will see Chelsea and Leicester City on Saturday starting at 6.15 pm (Italian time), is the last test-run before the regular return of the fans starting May 17, according to the government roadmap. United kingdom Off the bat.

The Duke of Cambridge is the President of the Football Association (FA) and attends the main event at Wembley every year. They are also presenting the trophy to the winning team and will do so again this year. Last year’s edition of the match was the first FA Cup Final to be played without fans, as only the two teams, their managers and members of media and security related activities were allowed to participate in the event. However, this year the event will see 20,000 fans attending the UK’s largest sporting event after restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic.

This year’s FA Cup Final will see Chelsea compete for a ninth victory in the competition, which would make them the third most successful team in the tournament, behind record winners Arsenal and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Leicester, who sits just behind Chelsea in fourth place, is competing in their first FA Cup Final in 52 years.

Last update: Tuesday May 11, 2021, at 10:01 am



