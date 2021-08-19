Police intervene on the 6th day of a rave party in Viterbese

Police intervention in the Rave Party area on Lake Messano, in the Witterbo area. Substantial vehicles left the shores of Lake Messano at night. At the unmanned Viterbo exit gates, event participants were identified. There are currently about a hundred vehicles and about 250 people. So far, no significant issues related to public order and security have been recorded. This was announced by the Viterbo Police Headquarters. Early in the morning, when Viterbo reported to police headquarters, police approached the meeting place and checked for a low presence at the scene; The remaining individuals are identified and called to leave. “The pressure mediating function that progresses from the start of the event, along with the constant monitoring of access areas to the site – which is included – has allowed participants in this effort a limited elimination”.

Salvini’s attack came in the form of: “Lamorges must explain to the Italians what he is doing to protect health and safety.” Even in terms of landing, we have surpassed 35,000 this year. As for Ray – he said on Connolly 5 – we heard explanations for several days and thankfully they intervened. But there are comrades from all over Europe, and when that happens they choose Italy. Discos are closed and hundreds of entrepreneurs are in trouble. Something had to be done and if it had happened when I was a minister I would have killed myself, ”he added.