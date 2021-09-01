PlayStation Plus September 2021 Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced – Nerd4.life

Sony has announced PlayStation Plus titles for September 2021, or PS5 and PS4 games that can be downloaded for free by subscribers to the online service.

Sony announced the new PS5 and PS4 games for freeIt can be downloaded by subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus a September 2021: These are three games, by tradition, for Sony consoles. The addresses concerned are Overcooked! All you can eat for PS5, hitman 2 NS predatory hunting grounds on PS4. PS Plus games for September 2021 will be available for download starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021 until October 4, 2021, which is the day the next free games will arrive, while we remind you that the free PS Plus games for August 2021 remain downloadable until next Tuesday.

Playstation Plus | September 2021 free games

PS Plus, here are the free games for September 2021 for PS4 and PS5 Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5 Solo)

Hitman 2 (PS4 and PS5)

Predator Hunting Playgrounds (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) Let’s see what it is, in more detail:

Overcooked! All you can eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a multiplayer game based on cooking and madness A true hero in the multiplayer game “Couch” and in existence, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a festive game that can easily wow young and old with its cuteness and close action, which makes us try to keep up with thousands of orders from a restaurant by cooking different recipes. As if the cooking chaos wasn’t enough, we also have to deal with different twisted levels, obstacles and threats that do everything to make us waste time and patience, resulting in very hilarious situations.

hitman 2

Hitman 2 offers another series of missions between stealth and shooting for Agent 47 Chapter 2 in the new trilogy from IO Interactive shooter, Hitman 2 takes up the story right after the end of the previous chapter, and suggests 8 more chapters to add to the story. READ Valve has yet to find a game that doesn't turn us on - Nerd4.life Also in this case, we find ourselves interpreting Lethal Agent 47, the professional killer, in different situations and scenarios while leaving great freedom to the player in how to complete the objectives. The gameplay blends stealth, action and shooter elements with great originality. Read more in our Hitman 2 review.

Predator: hunting grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter game Based on the popular movie franchise, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a shooting game that takes situations and characters from the sci-fi series and uses them in asymmetric multiplayer, where a group of fighters oppose a powerful predatory alien creature. The game is a PlayStation exclusive and offers fairly classic first-person shooter gameplay but with elements drawn directly from the new tradition of asymmetric multiplayer, which offers co-op action for a squad of soldiers and solo, for those playing the Predator. Read more in our Predator review: Hunting Grounds.