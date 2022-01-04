PGA Tour, let’s start over! Guard Championship of Champions, between Elite Square and Rahm-Morikawa fight for No. 1 – OA Sport

As usual, the new year on the PGA Tour kicks off with an exceptional and high-profile event, the Championship of Champions, which since 2018 has added Sentry sponsorship to its name.. It’s a very special tournament: in fact, those who won at least one championship on the American circuit in 2021 are taking part, and those were quite a lot last year. In fact, the 39 took off in this remake, in a tradition that has not been interrupted since 1953.

The field features four FedEx Cup winners and 23 of the top 30 players they played in 2021, as well as eight of the top ten players in the world rankings and eight of the current FedEx Cup top ten players, as well as the ten that have won them. On the PGA Tour for the first time in 2021.

Here are all the names involved: Abraham Anser (Mexico), Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Stuart Sink, Joel Dahmin, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Fino, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Max Homma, Billy Hurschel, Kevin Kessner, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrac, Phil Mickelson , Colin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Xander Shaveli, Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas (United States of America), Eric Van Roen, Jaric Hugo, Branden Grace (South Africa), Matt Jones, Cameron Davis, Lucas Herbert, Mark Leishman (Australia) , Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Kyoung-hoon Lee (South Korea), Seamus Power (Ireland), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), John Ram (Spain), Victor Hovland (Norway).

He could also participate Rory McIlroyBut the Northern Irish decided to skip the date.

In this field, it is interesting to note the basic duel, that which took place between Ram and Morikawa: in fact, once again, the number 1 of OWGR is at stake. Here are the groups that Americans will overtake Spanish in.

Colin Morikawa World No. 1 SE

Vince and Ram finish worse than second alone (in fact, there is a fundamental difference in points between taking second place alone and in the company)

He finished second on his own and Ram would do worse than his fifth-place tie with another (English: 2-way T5).

He finished second in a tie with another (2-way T2) and Rahm’s performance was worse than 11th place alone

Finished second in a tie with two others (3-way T2) and Rahm was worse than 19th in a tie with another (2-way T19)

He finished third on his own, and Ram’s performance was worse than his 32nd tied with another (two-way T32).

In short, Ram has only two options for not having to fear anything: winning or second place alone. Not that this is not within the capabilities of the Spaniard, of course: he is among the top candidates, but, ironically, not the main one.

There are at least three people in this field in Kapalua and they are real enterprises in this case: They are Spieth and Thomas Reed, who have had the most points in the world ranking in the last 10 years in this vein with Dustin Johnson, who was not there this time. To give an idea, these four names are scored between 150 and 160 points, and the fifth name, Schauffele, is significantly later, just under 100. This number, of course, is also influenced to some extent by the number related to height. Jobs: For this he does not appear “Ram” or “Murikawa”, but they have equally reasonable reasons to trust.

Among very few of the 73 professional circuits in general, Kapalua Resort is truly unique among those on the PGA Tour: Plantation cycleIn fact, it has seven holes over 500 yards (457.2 meters), but also six 4-hole holes less than 400 (365.76 meters). For the latter, the only other location with a similar feature is Pebble Beach. It’s been played here since 1999, and the tournament record is held by Ernie Els, who in 2003 set an astonishing -31. Of the current arrivals, Mickelson has won twice (also at the old headquarters, in Carlsbad), once for Reed, Spieth, Thomas, Shaveli and of course the England goalkeeper.

