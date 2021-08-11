August 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

On PC, performance will improve significantly, word 343 Industries - Nerd4.life

On PC, performance will improve significantly, word 343 Industries – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 11, 2021 2 min read

Technical beta version of infinite aura In general, it seems that it made a good impression on gamers, but at the same time doubts arose about the PC version, and in some cases they were undermined by performance problems even with high-level configurations. In this regard, the developers of 343 Industries wanted to reassure fans, promising significant improvements to the PC version.

“We are constantly working to improve performance and compatibility across all hardware configurations, and there have been excellent results on that front,” 343 Industries said in a statement sent to the IGN editorial team.

“We have fixed the issues players were having with our video card series GTX 900-Decreased CPU load and improved GPU performance. 343 Industries also says that progress has been made in stabilizing older generation versions of Halo Infinite for the Xbox One and X.


infinite aura

As you certainly know, the technical beta version ended a few days ago, but before the launch, a new testing phase that is open to the public could arrive, which will allow, among other things, to check the progress made by developers to improve performance on different platforms.

Halo Infinite will appear later this year on Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox One. An exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but fans are confident that the game will release in November, thanks to a donut announcement.

READ  WhatsApp Pink Notifier: Do not trust appearances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Similar to FromSoftware’s new Soul exclusive and new Wipeout in development, leak – Nerd4.life

August 11, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New 11-minute 4K gameplay video that makes you feel jaw-dropping – Nerd4.life

August 11, 2021 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Audi skysphere concept: features and data of the 630 hp electric roadster

August 10, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Presented by: Draghi, the golden moment champion for Italy

August 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alessandra Mussolini on her new progressive positions

August 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

He asks about the green aisle at the pizzeria but has to deal with protests: “I’m losing customers, not everyone respects the rules”

August 11, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

At the base of Tokyo – Comment

August 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt