On PC, performance will improve significantly, word 343 Industries – Nerd4.life

Technical beta version of infinite aura In general, it seems that it made a good impression on gamers, but at the same time doubts arose about the PC version, and in some cases they were undermined by performance problems even with high-level configurations. In this regard, the developers of 343 Industries wanted to reassure fans, promising significant improvements to the PC version.

“We are constantly working to improve performance and compatibility across all hardware configurations, and there have been excellent results on that front,” 343 Industries said in a statement sent to the IGN editorial team.

“We have fixed the issues players were having with our video card series GTX 900-Decreased CPU load and improved GPU performance. 343 Industries also says that progress has been made in stabilizing older generation versions of Halo Infinite for the Xbox One and X.



As you certainly know, the technical beta version ended a few days ago, but before the launch, a new testing phase that is open to the public could arrive, which will allow, among other things, to check the progress made by developers to improve performance on different platforms.

Halo Infinite will appear later this year on Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox One. An exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but fans are confident that the game will release in November, thanks to a donut announcement.