Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 RTX 3090 Ti surpasses 60% in first unofficial benchmark – Nerd4.life

The results of what should be The first unofficial standard From NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090which shows a 60% increase compared to RTX 3090 Ti in CUDA performance, according to a leak from the Geekbench 5 database.

This would be a result primarily related to performance-related data in rasterization, based on the core of CUDA and without considering ray tracing or DLSS subtraction.



Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, the first unofficial Geekbench 5 benchmark on CUDAs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was tested alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU, with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and in this configuration, it scored 417,713 CUDA scores.

In the same mode, the RTX 3090 Ti scored 260,346 points and the 3090 scored 238,123 points in the same benchmark. It will be, respectively, a to improve 60% and 75% compared to previous generation cards with respect to the specific performance segment.

However, we don’t know if it’s the founder’s copy or a third party card, but the results shouldn’t change much either way. In recent days we’ve seen the first official 8K benchmarks, but he expected to see the results of unofficial tests to get a clearer idea of ​​the situation.

For more details, we refer you to the Nvidia RTX 4090 and 4080 Specifications.