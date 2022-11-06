Non-Payable Subscriptions for Swimming Pools 2022: Next Week Payments

The history of payments of non-reimbursable contributions to amateur sports federations and clubs intended to manage swimming facilities has been reported. Let’s see all the news about it in the next article.
With a notice posted on their website on November 4, 2022, the Sports Department About the date it started new grants For the benefit of amateur sports associations and clubs that have Swimming Facilities Management.
Let’s see all the news together.
Consolidated contributions: Payments as of November 8
With a notice dated November 4, the Sports Department I declare that following the completion of the investigation annex referred to in the previous notice dated October 28Beneficiary List From contributing to swimming pool operators.
All materials that are eligible for payment will be received contributions On the current accounts indicated at the start of the application From Tuesday 8 November.
The same department reported that the disbursed figures were Relatively reduced by 6.5%In implementation of Article 4, Paragraph 4 of the Prime Minister’s decision dated June 10, 2022.
Pooled contributions: Who are eligible?
can access new grants Sports federations and clubs as of March 2, 2022:
- They are registered with the National Register of Amateur Sports Associations and Societies;
- and that at the date of publication of this decree they belong to sports federations, sports disciplines or sports promotion bodies;
- whose institutional purpose is Swimming Facilities Management.
The contributions Eligible entities will be designated as follows:
- 25 thousand euros For swimming facilities equipped with an indoor and convertible swimming pool, with an area of 150-249 square metres;
- 40 thousand euros For a swimming pool equipped with an indoor and convertible pool, with an area of 250-399 square meters;
- 60 thousand euros For swimming facilities equipped with an indoor and convertible swimming pool, with an area of more than 399 square meters;
- 60 thousand euros for swimming facilities equipped with an outdoor pool;
- A . is set Additional 50% contribution What was already expected for the owners of more than one swimming facility, equipped with an indoor pool of at least 250 square meters and located in several offices or different locations.
