MediaWorld surprisingly launches Xiaomi Night: a night of crazy discounts

Comes like this, like a thunderbolt out of the blue, MediaWorld announcement: There is a Xiaomi Night, or a night of big discounts dedicated to those who appreciate well-known brand products.

The promotional initiative was revealed via the social channels of the aforementioned series, as an example Official MediaWorld Profile on Instagram. In any case, everything will remain active for a limited time after this news is published, as you can well imagine given the particularly fast times associated with the announcement and launch of promotions, It’s a sneaky initiative.

More precisely, the duration is 12 hours. Xiaomi Night actually started at 21:00 on September 19, 2021 and will continue Until 09:00 on September 20, 2021. In short, time is kind of tight, but we know that there aren’t a few tech enthusiasts who would decide to stay in the “little hours” for this type of event (or maybe, why not, take a look at the shows before going into the workplace).

In this context, you may want to take a look at the file Official MediaWorld portal page associated with Xiaomi NightWhich contains all offers related to the initiative. Among the products offered, There is also an electric scooter.