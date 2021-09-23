September 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lonely 24 Raw - Inter sale, did Suning negotiate? Two options for the new owner. Public Investment Fund ...

Lonely 24 Raw – Inter sale, did Suning negotiate? Two options for the new owner. Public Investment Fund …

Karen Hines September 23, 2021 2 min read

Next few months could be crucial for a possible change of Inter ownership: news from Il Sole 24 Ore

The next few months may be crucial for a possible change of ownership from inter Which, according to rumors, become more likely. In recent months at the Nerazzurri, he also looked at the Saudi sovereign fund PIF, without going into the matter with Suning. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, the current Nerazzurri ownership may soon decide to hear offers to sell the company, given financial difficulties. And the new buyer, according to the newspaper, could come from the Persian Gulf (or the United States). Il Sole 24 Ore writes:

It is no coincidence that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, Pif, has been searching for months for a major European club to buy it. It looked buff too Inter. At the moment, nothing has been done, but it is likely that the Zhang family in the coming months (under pressure on one hand due to incurred debts) In China in the Evergrande case and on the other hand under the supervision of the US fund commissioner Oaktree, creditor of 275 million) it was decided to start discussions for the sale of the Nerazzurri. And for Inter, potential buyers will likely come mainly from two geographical regions: the Persian Gulf and, in fact, the United States.“.

Sep 23, 2021 (change on Sep 23, 2021 | 10:27)

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Spending bonus, increasing amounts: up to €2,400

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Fiat, the green lingotto revolution

September 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“The real comparison, not the facade” – Turin Today

September 22, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

Compulsory green lane, valid for business

September 22, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Canary, lava in VULCANO VIEJA SWALLOWS HOUSES. Great video »ILMETEO.it

September 23, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Mandatory vaccination for Winter Olympics, American athletes

September 23, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Lonely 24 Raw – Inter sale, did Suning negotiate? Two options for the new owner. Public Investment Fund …

September 23, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

NASA funds private corporate missions

September 23, 2021 Karen Hines