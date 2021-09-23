September 23, 2021

Mandatory vaccination for Winter Olympics, American athletes

Mandatory vaccination for American athletes participating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. This announcement is official and issued by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. CEO Sarah Hirschland announced in a letter – as AP reveals – that by November 1, Americans who are affiliated with our CONI will be vaccinated by staff, athletes and other people who use training centers and facilities associated with the team. An unavoidable requirement accepted by many states in the United States (for example in New York), the result of which is that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will begin on February 4th for all U.S. delegates.

For all 240 athletes the states send to the Beijing Olympics, there will be time until December 1: by that date, they can be contacted that they have been vaccinated and that they have completed the cycle. A significant choice, the International Olympic Committee, did not go beyond a “stimulus” to vaccinate all athletes and national Olympic teams: but for the recent Summer Olympics, it did not impose restrictions or vaccinate to participate in the Games.

