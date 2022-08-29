August 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Katrina Palivo, "I'm Celebrating My Beloved." All Hell Collapses - Libero Quotidiano

Katrina Palivo, “I’m Celebrating My Beloved.” All Hell Collapses – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese August 29, 2022 1 min read
Francesco Friedla

din media. There is in the center Katrina Palivowhich ends in the middle Misunderstood phrase. And there is no shortage of attacks on social media. The introduction, however, has to justify itself. All because of her husband’s birthday Guido Maria Brera: The two traveled to the United States to celebrate.
Today we celebrate my love birthdayWe’ve been together for 13 years. Palivo says.

The unprovoked attacks came when she described her husband as a “lover”. To say that some would argue would be excessive. But Balivo justifies herself after the misunderstanding on social media: “It’s a play with words, I’m preparing myself for it.” language. I get ready to play with words to be ready for it language , Little is missing.” After the joke on social media, the two posted some photos at About Boston. The couple is very solid, a love going on for 13 years and the wedding in 2014. Two children were born of their love. Guido Alberto And the kora.

“I envy the civilization of other countries,” says the presenter. This will start a new phase of his career La7. A new chapter for the previous one Rai 1 Who are now diving into a completely different adventure.

See also  PlayStation Helped Sony Shatter Record First Quarter Profits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Maria Theresa Rota is unrecognizable, surgery error. Haters don’t give her any rest

August 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

GlobalX introduces a new Bad Bunny logojet for Adidas – Italiavola & Travel

August 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Do you remember Anbita from Amici di Maria de Filippi? Here’s what happened to the dancer today

August 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

The Maxi Phishing campaign involved 130 companies, many in the USA – Tlc

August 29, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Katrina Palivo, “I’m Celebrating My Beloved.” All Hell Collapses – Libero Quotidiano

August 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Everyone has a weakness in the world (with similar DNA). Social fair inspires science: “We are so many that the system repeats itself”

August 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Strega, victory for Peter

August 29, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt