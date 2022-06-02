June 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

It's official. club notes

It’s official. club notes

Mirabelle Hunt June 2, 2022 2 min read

London, UK) – we say goodbye Antonio Rudiger While leaving Stamford Bridge with his contract with Chelsea Expired, completing his five trophy-laden years with the clubAnd so opens the note of the long blues salute for the German defender, who is leaving London and England after five intense and assertive seasons. Since his arrival abroad, the former Roma has contributed to the success of the former Abramović club in Champions League 2020-2021, in the 2018-2019 Europa League, in the 2017-2018 FA Cup, in the European Super Cup and in the 2021 Club World Cup. The 29-year-old is from Berlin Thus, he officially marries Real MadridWho guarantees its performance a parameter zero. After a long description of the defender’s career in London, the Chelsea memo concluded: “Rudiger made 54 appearances in all competitions in his final season, all from the start, more than any other Chelsea player. He started with 203 appearances and 12 goals to his credit, and proved himself in that time One of the most enthusiastic characters to represent the club from recent memory. Chelsea FC would like to thank Tony for his contribution to our success over the past five years and wish him well in his future career.“.

Chelsea, Rudiger salute the Blues: ‘Team of brothers’

Real Madrid let Isco go: Mendes offered him to Roma

RoReal Madrid’s official diger: Blancos . announcement

Moreover Real Madrid Formalize the outcome of negotiations with the German defender with an official statement on social channels and on the official website: “Antonio Rudiger (Berlin, 03/03/1993) New player in Real Madrid . Our team is empowered with One of the best defenders in the world, Malik with the German national team and from Chelsea. In the English club was a main player In winning 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup and 1 FA Cup. In addition, in the last two seasons he was included in the perfect team of the Champions League. Physically strong (1.90 m), Rüdiger is a footballer with experience in the English, German and Italian leagues. Last season, he broke the record in the matches he played and scored goals, and played 54 games and scored 5 goals for Chelsea..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Modena Foley is still without buyers

June 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“With Macedonia I suffered from my homeland, now let’s start over”

June 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Serie A, semi-final match, game 3 Sassari

June 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Electric discharge shower. The boy was revived

June 2, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Italian Entrepreneur: “A Thousand Jobs in Kazakhstan”

June 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Shakira and Gerard Pique, Love at the End of the Line: Escape Error

June 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

NASA, lunar spacesuits will be made by two private companies

June 2, 2022 Karen Hines