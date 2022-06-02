It’s official. club notes

London, UK) – “we say goodbye Antonio Rudiger While leaving Stamford Bridge with his contract with Chelsea Expired, completing his five trophy-laden years with the clubAnd so opens the note of the long blues salute for the German defender, who is leaving London and England after five intense and assertive seasons. Since his arrival abroad, the former Roma has contributed to the success of the former Abramović club in Champions League 2020-2021, in the 2018-2019 Europa League, in the 2017-2018 FA Cup, in the European Super Cup and in the 2021 Club World Cup. The 29-year-old is from Berlin Thus, he officially marries Real MadridWho guarantees its performance a parameter zero. After a long description of the defender’s career in London, the Chelsea memo concluded: “Rudiger made 54 appearances in all competitions in his final season, all from the start, more than any other Chelsea player. He started with 203 appearances and 12 goals to his credit, and proved himself in that time One of the most enthusiastic characters to represent the club from recent memory. Chelsea FC would like to thank Tony for his contribution to our success over the past five years and wish him well in his future career.“.
Chelsea, Rudiger salute the Blues: ‘Team of brothers’
Real Madrid let Isco go: Mendes offered him to Roma
RoReal Madrid’s official diger: Blancos . announcement
Moreover Real Madrid Formalize the outcome of negotiations with the German defender with an official statement on social channels and on the official website: “Antonio Rudiger (Berlin, 03/03/1993) New player in Real Madrid . Our team is empowered with One of the best defenders in the world, Malik with the German national team and from Chelsea. In the English club was a main player In winning 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup and 1 FA Cup. In addition, in the last two seasons he was included in the perfect team of the Champions League. Physically strong (1.90 m), Rüdiger is a footballer with experience in the English, German and Italian leagues. Last season, he broke the record in the matches he played and scored goals, and played 54 games and scored 5 goals for Chelsea..
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Modena Foley is still without buyers
“With Macedonia I suffered from my homeland, now let’s start over”
Serie A, semi-final match, game 3 Sassari