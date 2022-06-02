It’s official. club notes

London, UK) – “we say goodbye Antonio Rudiger While leaving Stamford Bridge with his contract with Chelsea Expired, completing his five trophy-laden years with the clubAnd so opens the note of the long blues salute for the German defender, who is leaving London and England after five intense and assertive seasons. Since his arrival abroad, the former Roma has contributed to the success of the former Abramović club in Champions League 2020-2021, in the 2018-2019 Europa League, in the 2017-2018 FA Cup, in the European Super Cup and in the 2021 Club World Cup. The 29-year-old is from Berlin Thus, he officially marries Real MadridWho guarantees its performance a parameter zero. After a long description of the defender’s career in London, the Chelsea memo concluded: “Rudiger made 54 appearances in all competitions in his final season, all from the start, more than any other Chelsea player. He started with 203 appearances and 12 goals to his credit, and proved himself in that time One of the most enthusiastic characters to represent the club from recent memory. Chelsea FC would like to thank Tony for his contribution to our success over the past five years and wish him well in his future career.“.