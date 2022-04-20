April 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

How much do you earn with OnlyFans? Banner reveals numbers updated to April 2022 - Nerd4.life

How much do you earn with OnlyFans? Banner reveals numbers updated to April 2022 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 20, 2022 1 min read

Amouranth, the stage name of Kaitlyn Siragosa, is a famous model, musician, and entrepreneur. The woman is also known for running the lucrative OnlyFans account and has now been revealed via Twitter How much can he earn in a month. Updated data up to April 2022 talking about 1.4 / 1.5 million dollars.

Information was exchanged through Twitter by Amouranth herself. This number is an update from the figure shared in August 2021 ($1 million). It should also be noted that the indicated number refers only to the main OnlyFans account. Revenue from Fansly, the free version of OnlyFans (which we assume also includes PPV content) and Patreon are not included. Moreover, Amouranth says he is “easily” able to reach this number, meaning he sometimes reaches even higher values.

This data is particularly relevant as Amoranth recently announced that it will be closing its OnlyFans profile, to pursue a different business opportunity. It is clear that if a woman is ready to part with 1.5 million dollars a month, her plans for the future are more than ambitious.

Amouranth’s upcoming activities also include Streamer Royale, of which he will be the main product.

See also  Rewind and remind me buttons and watch the trailer in test, that's what it is - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Dragonflight, new expansion trailer and details from Blizzard – Nerd4.life

April 20, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Nintendo Switch, Game Boy and GB Advance on the way? Game Leak Detection – Nerd4.life

April 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Amouranth announces Streamer Royale, the new show that is flagship product – Nerd4.life

April 19, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Pedophilia in the United States, Camden Church is offering 87 million compensation for 300 cases

April 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Def, good decision in the room: extend the terms of the super-villus, and deflect if the situation gets worse

April 20, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Carlo Conte presents The Band, a talent for groups, with private jurors

April 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The first goal of Uranus for space missions: priorities for the next ten years

April 20, 2022 Karen Hines