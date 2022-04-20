How much do you earn with OnlyFans? Banner reveals numbers updated to April 2022 – Nerd4.life

Amouranth, the stage name of Kaitlyn Siragosa, is a famous model, musician, and entrepreneur. The woman is also known for running the lucrative OnlyFans account and has now been revealed via Twitter How much can he earn in a month. Updated data up to April 2022 talking about 1.4 / 1.5 million dollars.

Information was exchanged through Twitter by Amouranth herself. This number is an update from the figure shared in August 2021 ($1 million). It should also be noted that the indicated number refers only to the main OnlyFans account. Revenue from Fansly, the free version of OnlyFans (which we assume also includes PPV content) and Patreon are not included. Moreover, Amouranth says he is “easily” able to reach this number, meaning he sometimes reaches even higher values.

This data is particularly relevant as Amoranth recently announced that it will be closing its OnlyFans profile, to pursue a different business opportunity. It is clear that if a woman is ready to part with 1.5 million dollars a month, her plans for the future are more than ambitious.

Amouranth’s upcoming activities also include Streamer Royale, of which he will be the main product.