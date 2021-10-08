October 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Hideo Kojima watched the Squid game and commentary on the Netflix TV series in its usual originality - Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima watched the Squid game and commentary on the Netflix TV series in its usual originality – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 8, 2021 1 min read

Hideo KojimaAs a good fan of cinema and TV series, watch squid gameNetflix show. The Japanese creator then used his Twitter account to explain what he’s thinking. He obviously did it in his usual style authenticity.

here it is Message from Hideo Kojima, which you can see in the original format in the tweet below: “I finished watching the Squid game. My impression before watching it was [simbolo del quadrato]. Until the end of the second episode, it was my impression [simbolo del triangolo]. Instead, as the episodes progressed, I saw that [simbolo dell’ombrello bagnato] Several times and now that I’ve finished watching it I don’t see either [simbolo della X] No [simbolo del cerchio]. I see a number of [simbolo della stella] in a row. [simbolo del polpo]”

Let’s say without watching the Netflix series, Hideo Kojima’s comment on Squid Game is meaningless. TV show was very grateful of the world audience and is one of the most talked about in this period.

Netflix He also had to alter some scenes of the Squid game, as the phone number of a woman in the series appeared and thousands called. Moreover, the series has already turned into a game, albeit not an official one: Roblox now includes a game dedicated to the Squid Game.

See also  That's how long the PS5 exclusive storm will last

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Joe Shely is the new game manager, a veteran of Blizzard – Nerd4.life

October 8, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Months of trial version, final version will be better, word DICE – Nerd4.life

October 7, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New world shocks video cards, Amazon: Blame the manufacturers, not the game

October 7, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

The European Union and Poland tear up justice and law. Von der Leyen: “Measures.” France: “An attack on Europe, they risk their de facto exit”

October 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Govind Usha, Biden: ‘Non-vaccination puts economy in danger’

October 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Marsala, 199 under investigation for needless unemployment benefits

October 8, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Imagine the World You Want” is the latest song by Franco J. Marino, The Interview

October 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese