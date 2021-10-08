Hideo Kojima watched the Squid game and commentary on the Netflix TV series in its usual originality – Nerd4.life

Hideo KojimaAs a good fan of cinema and TV series, watch squid gameNetflix show. The Japanese creator then used his Twitter account to explain what he’s thinking. He obviously did it in his usual style authenticity.

here it is Message from Hideo Kojima, which you can see in the original format in the tweet below: “I finished watching the Squid game. My impression before watching it was [simbolo del quadrato]. Until the end of the second episode, it was my impression [simbolo del triangolo]. Instead, as the episodes progressed, I saw that [simbolo dell’ombrello bagnato] Several times and now that I’ve finished watching it I don’t see either [simbolo della X] No [simbolo del cerchio]. I see a number of [simbolo della stella] in a row. [simbolo del polpo]”

Let’s say without watching the Netflix series, Hideo Kojima’s comment on Squid Game is meaningless. TV show was very grateful of the world audience and is one of the most talked about in this period.

Netflix He also had to alter some scenes of the Squid game, as the phone number of a woman in the series appeared and thousands called. Moreover, the series has already turned into a game, albeit not an official one: Roblox now includes a game dedicated to the Squid Game.