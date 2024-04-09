Heating, Stratospheric Fines Coming: If You've Used Radiators, Watch Your Letterbox

Here's how to avoid big penalties for heating use.

Fortunately, with the arrival of April and the increasingly high temperatures, the use of radiators inside homes has now completely reduced.

About precisely Turns off the heatA specific directive has now arrived that aims to establish all the rules to be followed by all dates regarding the closing of the heat in the various regions of Italy.

Heating: When to turn off the radiators in Italy

Regulation of use and switching off of radiators Italy And this Presidential Decree 74/2013, the latter specifically seeks to define criteria for the use of thermal systems. This decree highlights and specifies the limits of the use of radiators and specifies when these can be activated at different times of the year.

In order to establish all this, the Order of the President It deals with different regions of Italy and their needs. For this reason we moved to divide the Italian territory into different regions Bands up to A at F: In this way all the regions of Italy are identified and classified, from the hottest to the coldest, where there is little need for heating, and on the contrary there is no limit or restriction on the use of radiators. It should be underlined that if the rules are not respected, severe penalties can be imposed ObstaclesIt can usually oscillate between 500 E 3,000 Euro.

Rules for heating in different regions of Italy

So, let's start with different regions of Italy Zone F: Here are the coldest municipalities with the lowest temperatures, including Trento, Cuneo and Belluno. And then there is Region E Heating can be kept on until April 15: Here are the cities and regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont. In Zone D Heating can always be used until April 15: Rome, Florence, Genoa, Ancona, Livorno, Pescara, La Spezia, Croceto, Livorno, Lucca, Pisa, Maserata, Viterbo, Pesaro, Siena, Avellino, Chieti, Madera are included here. Foggia, Teramo and Vibo Valentia.

The Zone C The climate is moderate, which is why the heating was permanently closed here on March 31st: the cities in this range are Naples, Salerno, Caserta, Benevento, Latina, Bari, Brindisi, Cagliari, Les, Catanzaro, Cosenza, Taranto, Ragusa. there Zone B It is one of the hottest regions: the cities in this category are Palermo, Catania, Syracuse, Messina, Trapani, Agrigento and Reggio Calabria. Finally the Zone AHeating in this section was permanently stopped last March 15: the cities in this area are Lampedusa, Porto Empedocles and Linosa.