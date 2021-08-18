Gymnastics, British Football Association apologize after allegations of harassment of athletes

artistic gymnastics

In the past hours, 37 gymnasts have taken legal action on charges of harassment and abuse, to the point where the president of the federation British Gymnastics Association Mike Darcypublicly apologize: “As we stay on top of the big moments at the Tokyo Olympics, we must also recognize that, along with the rapid growth of gymnastics over the past decade, our organization has, in many ways, failed to grow in the same way. It is clear that the management and the board of directors have not been close enough. of gymnasts to understand their concerns, and our commitment to this has been unequal. We have disappointed you and deeply regret it.”

Mike Darcy He also acknowledged that the culture of training around gymnastics needed to change to ensure a less toxic environment for athletes. “We have to do better to ensure there is no room for abuse in our sport. We are determined and committed to change within UK Gymnastics and there is no need to wait.” For several months now, former gymnasts who are still in business have been crediting their training conditions around the world.