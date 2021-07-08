Google releases July pixel patches: news and downloads

Pending the next Android 12 beta, Google today released the July patches for supported pixel family devices. the delay that was widely expectedDue to the Fourth of July holiday, which forced the Californian company to delay the release of security updates for a few days.

What’s new in July patches

In addition to the July security patches, the new update for the Pixel range brings some changes. In particular, it enables VoLTE calls on some unspecified networks and fixes a bug that caused constant restarts in some special circumstances. For the rest, the changelog includes classic performance improvements and other minor bug fixes. Follow the security bulletin and the full list of news.

How to update Google Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 5

As always, the update rollout will take a few days to reach all affected devices, and most impatient people will be able to download the files from the official Google website. OTA files are available, which only updates the system, and Factory picture which instead erases the contents of the smartphone which will only be used if you want a completely clean install maybe after some trouble.

You can still check for the update by going to Settings and opening System > Advanced > System updates. To follow the links instead to download the OTA and Factory image.