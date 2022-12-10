December 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gmail down: What happens to the email

Gmail down: What happens to the email

Gerald Bax December 10, 2022 2 min read

gmail It didn’t work for at least two hours: Google’s email service has had problems in a large part of the world, from the United States to the United Kingdom to Italy and other countries. “Gmaildown” was among the most used hashtags on Twitter by thousands of users willing to report the disruption. Now, however, the first reports are arriving with the gradual restoration of service.

Map: Here’s the damage

on me bottom detector The Graph Rising to the top: the default map shows the United States with the most serious cases in Los Angeles, New York and Boston, the problems also occurred in our country and in Europe as I immediately reported the sun that collected testimonials of complaints on the web. “Gmail is not working, I’m going crazy”wrote one user. There are also those who are more specific about the problem: messages are regularly sent to “Emails have not been receivedAnother tweet shows that the situation can be global, and thus spread more widely.

The situation in Italy

Even if the first comments were foreign, the email did not work (or did it sporadically) even in Italy with many reports flooding the net. “Looks like Gmail just hit and miss or is it just me?Many users tweeted. On the other hand, Antre wrote, they encountered the first problems around 2pm with outages and significant negative repercussions across all sectors, IT and business obviously. Even if many disconnected and reconnected the account, they did not The problem is solved this way.

See also  Android tragedy, everyone turns to iPhones

as it seems from Italian map, the red flush (that is, with major problems) that mainly concerned cities such as Turin and Milan, the area between Livorno, San Marino, Perugia and Rome has disappeared: there is now a yellowish tint indicating a slow return to normal. A few hours ago, orange (medium-critical) also affected the main cities of the south, including Naples, Bari, Palermo, Messina and Catania, which means that the blockade affected not only the aforementioned regions but the entire national territory. So far, the American multinational based in California has not issued any note to explain the nature of the disruption: therefore, its origins are unknown (whether it be a hacker or a technical problem).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Steam Deck Awarded at The Game Awards, But Fans Fear Bots Have Been Fooled: Valve Explains – Nerd4.life

December 10, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Armored Core 6: The director is Masaru Yamamura, lead designer of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Nerd4.life

December 10, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The boy who went on stage during GOTY would be an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist – Multiplayer.it

December 9, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

USA, Joe Biden loses majority: Senator becomes independent

December 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

From the year 2023 you risk losing all your money but here is what to do to avoid that

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I don’t want to say that…”, what she reveals about her boyfriend – Libero Quotidiano

December 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Billionaire Maezawa’s mission, dearMoon, now has a crew to fly the spacecraft

December 10, 2022 Karen Hines