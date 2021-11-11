GB: Meghan apologizes for misleading court over biography – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, November 11 – Meghan Markle has apologized for misleading the High Court in London over her recollection of information her aides provided to the authors of an unauthorized autobiography titled “Finding Freedom” about the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex. Her husband, Prince Harry. The admission comes during the appeal to the Court of Appeal initiated by Associated Newspapers Ltd (Anl), the parent company of the historic tabloid British tabloid The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, which has been found guilty of violating the privacy and copyrights of the Duchess and Duchess. Sussex with the publication of private messages in 2018 from Prince Harry’s wife in a sad tone to the “disfigured” father Thomas.



In a written document sent to the court, Meghan claims she did not intentionally deceive the High Court in the course of actions she saw as opposing the British group’s newspapers. A Sussex spokesperson previously said the couple “did not contribute” to the writing of Finding Freedom, which was written by Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand. But as the appeal revealed, Jason Knauf, the Dukes’ former media director, said the book had “discussed directly with the Duchess several times in person and by email”. (Dealing).

