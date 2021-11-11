November 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

GB: Meghan apologizes for misleading court over biography – Ultima Ora

Lorelei Reese November 11, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – LONDON, November 11 – Meghan Markle has apologized for misleading the High Court in London over her recollection of information her aides provided to the authors of an unauthorized autobiography titled “Finding Freedom” about the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex. Her husband, Prince Harry. The admission comes during the appeal to the Court of Appeal initiated by Associated Newspapers Ltd (Anl), the parent company of the historic tabloid British tabloid The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, which has been found guilty of violating the privacy and copyrights of the Duchess and Duchess. Sussex with the publication of private messages in 2018 from Prince Harry’s wife in a sad tone to the “disfigured” father Thomas.

In a written document sent to the court, Meghan claims she did not intentionally deceive the High Court in the course of actions she saw as opposing the British group’s newspapers. A Sussex spokesperson previously said the couple “did not contribute” to the writing of Finding Freedom, which was written by Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand. But as the appeal revealed, Jason Knauf, the Dukes’ former media director, said the book had “discussed directly with the Duchess several times in person and by email”. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Pretelli Dinner at Mara Venier’s House without Giulia Salemi: It’s Controversial

November 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A Different and Attractive Publication Method From Gabriella Greison: “This Is How I Tell the Scientists Who Make Our Tomorrow”

November 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“I suffer from anxiety and depression”

November 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Frederic Willem de Klerk, the last white president of South Africa, has died

November 11, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

** Philosophers: Silver Lotringer, Champion of French Theory in the United States dies **

November 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Money for kids: what’s changing with the new cash block

November 11, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

GB: Meghan apologizes for misleading court over biography – Ultima Ora

November 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese