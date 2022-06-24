Farewell to Santro Manto, the Art Bridge between Italy and the United States – Lazio

(By Alessandra Baltini) (ANSA) – New York, June 24 – The art world between Rome and the United States is in mourning. Sandro Monso died in New York at the age of 81, where he lived for a short time, and for decades, from the 1960s, he was an art bridge between Italy and the United States, with Gabiano at the Galleria near Ara Basis. Il Gabbiano was not just a gallery: it was a meeting place and “metaphor for ideas” for artists from Morandi to Brandello, Mario Mafai, Renato Guttucci, Piero Cuccio, Carla Agarti, Fabio Wright, Bruno Caruso. Robert Raussenberg, Larry Rivers, Sam Francis, then Bernardo Siciliano and Valeria Cadamortori. It all started with a meeting in Torre Annunciatta, first with a prose actress and later with editor-in-chief Laura Massa in Sogiador. Alberto Montadori was also involved in the challenge: the name was chosen as a tribute to Massa’s theatrical past, who toured Italy with Anton Chechov and Adriana Asti and Romolo Valli. Much of that adventure is told in the “Green Room”, which was collected by his wife Fiamma Arti and released in 2017 by Electa. The first exhibition on Alberto Giaquinto was presented in 1967 by Kutuzov. “Il Gabbiano was a place where you could meet them in Alberto Moravia, Bunuel, Visconti, they were all alive,” Manzo recalled presenting the book in New York. In 1982, Monsoo moved to New York to open his US headquarters, and Il Gabbiano became a bridge between American artists in Italy and young Italian artists in the United States: ten years later, in 1991, Manzo hosted a large exhibition of Robert Rosenberg in Rome. The second in the life of the artist who came to the capital only in 1953, without youth and money, his paintings were sold for ten thousand liars. After being renovated by MoMA architect Stephen Rusto, the Roman Gallery reopened in 2007 with its 40th annual exhibition featuring the works of Motherwell, Liechtenstein, Sam Francis, Mel Boschner and Ed Rusha. Ten years later it was closed permanently, mainly for financial reasons. (Handle).

