Chief Justice: ‘The Court’s Five Governors have exaggerated’ – World

Chief of the Supreme Court John Roberts, which voted today by a majority against abortion, the five conservatives in the court spongy exaggerated the repeal of the Roe v. Wade sentence that made voluntary termination of pregnancy nearly 50 years ago a federal law protected by the Constitution. Supporting the majority position but wanting to express what distinguishes it, Roberts wrote: “The decision has seriously shaken the legal system. The limited punishment would have been less inconvenient.”

The chief justice would have preferred to limit himself to validating the current case, the Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks. Roberts argued that Mississippi did not want the court to take the drastic step of overturning Roe v. Wade, but its moderate stance clashed with the right-wing bloc as Samuel AlitoWho wrote the majority opinion, e Clarence Thomas (Who also wants to abolish contraception) The three Trump-appointed justices joined, Neil GorsuchAnd the Brett Kavanaugh And the Amy Connie Barrett.