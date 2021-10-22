October 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fantacalcio Mantra, 5 players should be avoided in the 9th round of Serie A

Fantacalcio Mantra, 5 players should be avoided in the 9th round of Serie A

Mirabelle Hunt October 22, 2021 2 min read

Recommended after Here also is not recommended, in particular 5 players to avoid in Mantra Fantasy Football in the 9th round of Serie A. If you have pink, be careful, it may disappoint you.

Fantasy Football Spell: 5 Players to Avoid for Day 9

so space 5 players to avoid in Mantra Fantasy Football for this 9th day of Serie A. Also keep an eye on the big names in attendance, some of them may fail on time next weekend. Here is the list from my editors Fantacalcio.it.

  • Lorenzo de Silvestri (Dd/E) Although he tends to attack, he will play against Milan and more precisely against Liao in great form. It is better not to publish it.
  • Gianluca Bosio (C) – So far it has been a surprise for Venezia, but against Sassuolo they may have difficulty, especially given the speed that the Dionysi team will set.
  • Rodrigo Bentancur (C) Against Inter, in a delicate match like this, we are more likely to see him as a penalty kick champion than a reward. It is better to leave it on the bench.
  • Hakan Calhanoglu (T) – He is not at his best but he should do it, but even so he will play against Juventus. A complex match, in which case it is better to avoid placing it.
  • Niccolo Zaniolo (w/w) At the moment, it looks like he has to start from the bench, besides he is also facing a complicated match against Napoli. Save it.

See also  "If you see a midfielder crushing defenders, fly him to the stands with the journalists"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Three postcards from the United States • AutoAddicted

October 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Bodo Glimt – Roma 6-1: Mourinho’s Gelorossi disaster, a humiliation and is now second in Group C standings.

October 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Reggia Designer Outlet “Phase 3” opens with a new area

October 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Bill Clinton Unrecognizable After Hospitalization: ‘Take Care of Yourself’ – Chronicle

October 22, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Covid, variant AY 4.2 identified in the United States: only a very few cases so far

October 22, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Furniture and Renovations Bonus: Extends to 2022

October 22, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Osiris Rex reveals the mystery of Bennu’s absence

October 22, 2021 Karen Hines